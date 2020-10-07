SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

SEC

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 10-4, ATS: 8-6, Point Total: 10-4

Saturday, October 10

Florida at Texas A&M

12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -6.5, o/u: 57.5
Prediction: Florida 38, Texas A&M 27
Missouri at LSU

12:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 50.5
Prediction: LSU 38, Missouri 17
South Carolina at Vanderbilt

12:00 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -13.5, o/u: 43
Prediction: South Carolina 27, Vanderbilt 16
Tennessee at Georgia

3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -12, o/u: 42.5
Prediction: Georgia 30, Tennessee 17
College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

Arkansas at Auburn

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -14, o/u: 48.
Prediction: Auburn 30, Arkansas 13
Alabama at Ole Miss

6:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -24, o/u: 70.5
Prediction: Alabama 45, Ole Miss 27
Mississippi State at Kentucky

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 58
Prediction: Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 30
