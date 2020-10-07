SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 10-4, ATS: 8-6, Point Total: 10-4

Saturday, October 10

12:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -6.5, o/u: 57.5

Prediction: Florida 38, Texas A&M 27

12:00 ESPN

Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 50.5

Prediction: LSU 38, Missouri 17

12:00 SEC Network

Line: South Carolina -13.5, o/u: 43

Prediction: South Carolina 27, Vanderbilt 16

3:30 CBS

Line: Georgia -12, o/u: 42.5

Prediction: Georgia 30, Tennessee 17

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Auburn -14, o/u: 48.

Prediction: Auburn 30, Arkansas 13

6:00 ESPN

Line: Alabama -24, o/u: 70.5

Prediction: Alabama 45, Ole Miss 27

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 58

Prediction: Mississippi State 34, Kentucky 30

