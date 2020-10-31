Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX

Seattle Seahawks (5-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (4-3) Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

The offense continues to be fantastic.

San Francisco’s defense might be phenomenal in just about every statistical category, but …

The Jets, Giants, Eagles, Patriots. Not exactly masters of bombing away so far this year. Jared Goff and the Rams were able to do some good things in a loss, but the 49ers are 0-2 against teams that hit the 200-yard mark through the air.

Seattle has only been under 275 yards once, and that was the miraculous late win over Minnesota. San Francisco doesn’t have the consistent passing offense to keep up in a shootout, but …

Why San Francisco Will Win

Everyone is getting fat on the Seattle defense.

Everyone has to bomb away to keep up, but it’s working against the NFL’s worst pass defense.

How bad is it? Minnesota is the only team that failed to throw for 300 yards, and that’s because it was busy powering away for over 200 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy again and it’s showing with two good performances in a row – blow off the two picks against New England. He should be in for his first 300-yard game of the year.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco

Kyle Shanahan likes to spread the ball around among his RBs and WRs. But due to injuries he is running out of RBs and WRs to spread the ball. Aiyuk is healthy and coming off a huge day against New England with seven receptions for 115 yards. With Deebo Samuel out, it’s Georgia Kittle, and it’s Aiyuk.

What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco will have to deal with an offense.

Russell Wilson won’t get help from the ground game like he did over the last few weeks, but he’s going to spread it around enough to set a pace the Niners won’t be able to keep up with.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

Seattle 30, San Francisco 26

Seattle -3, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

