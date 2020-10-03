Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: FOX

Seattle Seahawks (3-0) vs Miami Dolphins (1-2) Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

The downfield passing game has been unbelievable.

Russell Wilson has always been among the NFL’s best deep ball thrower, but now he’s been better than ever with 14 touchdown passes and just one pick, averaging close to eight yards per throw.

The Miami secondary has been picked apart a bit too much, giving up 411 yards to Buffalo and 246 to Jacksonville – just assume 300 yards are coming the Dolphins’ way. Even worse, Miami is allowing 7.7 yards per try – it’s giving up too many downfield plays.

Why Miami Will Win

The Seattle defense has been ripped to shreds.

The NFL’s worst pass defense has allowed two 430+ yard days, and gave u 397 to Cam Newton and the Patriots. Miami isn’t rocking and rolling through the air, but Ryan Fitzpatrick was good in the win over Jacksonville, and he threw for 311 yards against Buffalo. He might have thrown three picks in three games, but he’s hitting 71% of his passes.

Miami should keep up once Russell goes Russell.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR DK Metcalf, Seattle

He might have had a big-time touchdown play punched out at the goal line against Dallas, but he responded with a huge play late in the game to seal the win. He averages close to 25 yards per catch going over the 90-yard mark in all three games with a touchdown in each. It’s about to continue against the Dolphins.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami might be coming off a stunningly nice performance against Jacksonville, and it might have had a short week, but Seattle is too explosive and playing with far too much confidence. The big passing will continue for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

Seattle 33, Miami 24

Seattle -5.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

