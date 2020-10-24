Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Broadcast
Date: Sunday, October 25
Game Time:7:20 ET
Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Network: NBC
Seattle Seahawks (5-0) vs Arizona Cardinals (4-2) Game Preview
Why Seattle Will Win
Who’s stopping this passing offense? Well, Minnesota did a few weeks until the final moments, and then it all blew up as Russell Wilson went all Russell Wilson in the thrilling 27-26 win.
For all the good things Arizona is doing, it’s giving up a whole lot of passing yards lately, getting hit for 200 or more in every game but the win over the Jets. Just assume the Seahawks will get to 275 yards through the air and go from there.
Why Arizona Will Win
Helped by Kyler Murray’s mobility, the Cardinal running game is among the NFL’s best and it leads the league with 11 touchdowns. The Seattle run defense was fantastic all year, and then Minnesota went Wisconsin Badger and pounded away for 201 yards. It was one yard away from pulling off the win, and now Arizona is going to try grinding it out a bit thanks to …
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
RB Kenyan Drake, Arizona
Well that’s the Kenyan Drake we’ve all been waiting for. After coming up with decent yards but just two touchdowns in the first six games … kaboom. helped by a late dash, he ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. Keep feeding him the ball, and he’ll eventually break one.
What’s Going To Happen
Bye week, bye week, bye week. Arizona is coming off a three game road trip and two straight wins, but it’s dealing with a rested Seahawk team that looked worn down defensively in the win over Minnesota. Arizona will look to make a statement, but it’ll have to deal with a fresh Chris Carson along with Wilson and the passing attack.
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line
Seattle 31, Arizona 27
Seattle -3.5, o/u: 55
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 4
