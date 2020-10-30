San Jose State vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

San Jose State vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Jose State (1-0) vs New Mexico (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why San Jose State Will Win

The nice part about the 17-6 win over Air Force was how the team got the double-digit win even though not everything worked.

Arkansas/Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel threw a pick, but he hit 22-of-29 passes for 226 yards and two scores.

The defense gave up over 200 yards to the Air Force running game, but it didn’t get gouged. The team was able to keep control of the game enough to get up in the second half and hang on thanks to a bend-but-don’t-break game from the D.

Getting Rocky Long as the defensive coordinator is great, but New Mexico has a long, long way to go to merely be okay on D. The nation’s worst pass defense last season will get dinked and dunked on all evening.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New Mexico Will Win

The coaching staff really is good.

Danny Gonzales is a hot young head coach in his first big gig, and bringing Long back to the program to handle the D was an inspired hire. It might take a while for the defense to make strides, but it won’t be nearly as bad – especially against the run.

The Spartans did nothing on the ground against Air Force with just 68 yards and the longest gain just seven yards. The offensive front did a nice job in pass protection, but it wasn’t ever able to get anything going.

Offensively, New Mexico has experience and explosion, but it all has to start clicking. Tevaka Tuioti is a terrific quarterback who just needs to start healthy, and the receiving corps has just about everyone back.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Just how quickly can the great Lobo coaches get this thing rolling?

The offense should be able to move the ball a bit, but can the defense handle Starkel and a San Jose State passing game that won’t be amazing, but should be able to get things moving just enough to overcome another bad day from the ground game.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

San Jose State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

San Jose State 34, New Mexico 21

Bet on San Jose State vs New Mexico with BetMGM

San Jose State -13.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule