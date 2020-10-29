San Diego State vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs Utah State prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (1-0) vs Utah State (0-1) Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztecs were close to perfect in the first half of the 34-6 win over UNLV, and they were pretty good even when they took their foot off the gas.

The running game averaged over six yards per carry with 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense controlled everything else. UNLV only converted one third down chance and rolled up a mere 186 yards of total offense.

Utan State’s offense didn’t do a thing in the 42-13 loss to Boise State, getting down 28-0 at halftime and finishing with a mere 203 yards of total offense. Boise State was good at getting into the Aggie backfield, and San Diego State should be great this week after generating five sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Why Utah State Will Win

Boise State could throw to take advantage of Utah State loading up against the run. San Diego State is still suspect through the air.

The Aztec running game was great against the Rebels, but Utah State’s defensive line is good enough to look and play a whole lot better than it did in Boise.

San Diego State is very talented and very good, but it’s still not going to be a wild air show. Carson Baker only completed 12-of-25 passes for 137 yards and a score – the running game handled everything – and this week the Aggies should be able to load up and make the Aztecs and take away that other dimension.

What’s Going To Happen

Brady Hoke and his Aztecs came up with a fantastic first game against UNLV, but Utah State is a whole lot stronger an opponent.

It won’t be the walk in the park last week’s game was, but San Diego State will still be San Diego State. It’ll play with more of a faster tempo than it did under Rocky Long, but it’ll still grind, count on the defense, and maintain control of the game throughout.

San Diego State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 26, Utah State 17

San Diego State -7.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

