San Diego State vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs UNLV prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs UNLV Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Diego State (0-0) vs UNLV (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why UNLV Will Win

Here comes the offense – at least that’s what the Rebels are hoping for with new head coach Marcus Arroyo.

The former Oregon offensive coordinator is going to open things up, utilize a loaded receiving corps that gets almost everyone of note back, and will work around RB Charles Williams to carry the load. At the very least, the ground game should be able to provide a bit of a push.

At the very least, there should be more of an explosive element than last year’s team showed. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why San Diego State Will Win

New head coach Brady Hoke is going to ramp up the offense.

San Diego State – as always – will have a nasty defensive front, but with new quarterback Carson Baker – or possibly Georgia Tech transfer Lucas Johnson, at times – here comes the tempo. However, the Aztecs will run behind what should be an improved line and let the D be the D.

The linebacking corps should be among the best in the Mountain West, and the secondary should be a dominant force.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV will be more interesting, and San Diego State will come up with more offensive production than it did throughout last season, but it’ll still come down to the defense. The Aztec secondary will take over, and the offense will grind it out, even if it’s not all that smooth.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

San Diego State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

San Diego State 27, UNLV 17

Bet on San Diego State vs UNLV with BetMGM

San Diego State -15, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween a

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?