Rice vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Rice vs Southern Miss prediction and game preview.

Rice vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:00

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: ESPN3

Rice (0-1) vs Southern Miss (1-4) Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Things aren’t going all that well when you’re five games into the season and on your third head coach.

Southern Miss and Jay Hopson parted ways after the season-opening loss to South Alabama. In stepped Scotty Walden, and he left this week for Austin Peay. Now it’s up to Tim Billings, a defensive-minded coach who’ll …

He’s the third head coach in five games.

Rice wasn’t great in the 40-34 opener against Middle Tennessee, but QB Mike Collins threw for 242 yards and four scores and the offense was able to keep things moving. Southern Miss isn’t doing anything defensively on third downs, partly because there isn’t enough pressure from the front.

Collins will have time to work.

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Billings is a nice interim option.

He didn’t have a whole lot of success as the SE Missouri State head man, but he’s a longtime veteran assistant who became a fixture at Marshall and later at Wake Forest after his SEMO gig.

He’s been the USM defensive coordinator, but watch out for the pass rush to start to do more.

The passing game has been excellent, the offense has been balanced over the last few games, and after two straight road games, now the team is back at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Back at home, and even with the coaching change, the Southern Miss offense will keep on working, and the defense will be just a wee bit better. It’ll be another shootout for Rice after last weeks defeat to Middle Tennessee, and it’ll be another close loss.

Rice vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 38, Rice 34

Southern Miss -1.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

