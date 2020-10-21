Rice vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Rice vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Rice vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN3

Rice (0-0) vs Middle Tennessee (1-5) Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Middle Tennessee is a mess.

It was able to slip by FIU a few weeks ago, but the defense can’t stop anyone from scoring after a good drive, there’s no ground game, and the ten interceptions given up is a big problem.

Rice will need a bit to prove that its offense can really work, but if it wants to run the ball, this is the week to give it a shot.

The Middle Tennessee run defense got obliterated by North Texas last week, allowing 768 yards with 462 coming on the ground. The Blue Raider defensive front has been nailed for 240 rushing yards or more in four of the six games.

Rice will start running and keep running, but …

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

Rice is just getting its season started. Middle Tennessee might be bad so far, but at least it has its legs after six games.

The Owls need to come up with the right running back rotation after losing most of the top backs from last year, and the defensive side will need a while before it can find any sort of a pass rush. The defensive front won’t bring it, but the linebackers will have to sell out a bit.

That’s exactly what Asher O’Hara needs. The Middle Tennessee quarterback has hardly been perfect, but he can hit the mid-range throws, get the ball out of his hands, and keep the offense moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Rice is going to have the ball for 40 minutes.

The offense has receiver weapons to use, and the defense is experienced, but it’s all about running the ball against this Blue Raider team, and Rice should be able to do that right out of the gate.

Rice vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Rice 31, Middle Tennessee 27

Rice -3.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

