Purdue vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Illinois prediction and game preview.

Purdue vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

Network: BTN

Purdue (1-0) vs Illinois (0-1) Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue is known for its high-powered offense and fun style under head coach Jeff Brohm, but outside of Tyler Trent’s battle with cancer, this isn’t a program normally associated with grit.

Against Iowa, it showed its toughness in several ways. It didn’t blast away with the running game, but it kept battling with a good fourth quarter, and came up with the 24-20 win even though Brohm was at home after testing positive for COVID.

Aidan O’Connell threw for 282 yards and three scores, the defense held firm in the second half – only allowing three points – and now Brohm is back against an Illinois team that failed to score an offensive point against Wisconsin and made Graham Mertz look like the next Aaron Rodgers.

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois has the defensive front to bother O’Connell and screw up the Purdue offense.

Lost in the whacking from Wisconsin, and the big day by Mertz, was a good performance by an Illinois defensive front that held its own against the Badgers ground game and did a great job of getting into the backfield. There won’t be any semblance of a Purdue ground game in this, and the Illini offense should be far crisper this week with time to work.

The Purdue defense did a fine job against the Hawkeyes, but it didn’t generate a lick of consistent pressure.

What’s Going To Happen

The Illinois offense will score, and the weapons will get free and start to do a whole lot more, but the defense will get picked clean by O’Connell, who came through in the clutch against Iowa last week and will overcome a few interceptions to throw for over 300 yards to get the win on the road.

Purdue vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Purdue 27, Illinois 23

Purdue -7, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

