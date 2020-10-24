Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) vs Tennessee Titans (5-0) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Does Tennessee have gas in the tank? Pittsburgh had a week off, it had a breather against Philadelphia, and then rolled at home against Cleveland. This might be the start of a three-game road run, but as things go seven weeks into the season, this is about as fresh as a team can be.

The Steeler pass rush is fantastic, the run defense is the best in the NFL – only one team hit 100 yards – and this is the week to get the ground attack going. For all of the good things Tennessee does, it’s not great against the run.

Why Tennessee Will Win

The offensive balance has been fantastic. Derrick Henry is playing like the NFL’s most valuable non-quarterback over the last few weeks, and Ryan Tannehill has been on fire for an O that cranked up over 600 yards against Houston and scored 42 points in each of the last two games.

There aren’t any major weaknesses so far with the Steelers, but for all the amazing things the defense does to get to the quarterback, the third down stops aren’t there like you’d think they’d be.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh

The Tennessee pass defense gives up a whole lot of yards and 13 touchdowns – the opportunities will be there for the Steelers to bomb away. Claypool is one of the hottest players in the NFL not named Henry with five touchdowns scored in the past two weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh rose up to the challenge against Cleveland – its first game this year against a good team – but Tennessee keeps on figuring out how to win. Tannehill will be strong with the Steeler D bottling up Henry, but the offensive balance of the Steelers will be too good in the second half.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 23

Tennessee -1.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

