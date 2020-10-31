Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) vs Baltimore Ravens (5-1) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The Steeler pass rush is special, and the pass protection has been amazing.

Lamar Jackson continues to be devastating when he gets going outside of the pocket – the Steelers have the guys on the outside to contain him.

Jackson and the passing game have been okay, but he has yet to throw for 300 yards and only hit the 200-yard mark twice. This is a running team that needs to pound away, wait for it … wait for it … wait for it … and then Jackson strikes deep. Pittsburgh’s run defense leads the NFL, allowing 104 rushing yards to Denver and fewer than 100 yards against everyone else.

Why Baltimore Will Win

Baltimore’s ground game leads the NFL, and it’s going to hammer away until the Steelers can stop it.

The Ravens dominate the field position battle, it’s outstanding at generating takeaways, and they’ve got the pass rush to bother Ben Roethlisberger more he’s been hit all year.

This is going to be a physical game all the way around, and the Ravens have had a week off to rest up and get ready, while the Steelers had to deal with a killer Tennessee team.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB JK Dobbins, Baltimore

This should be a defensive struggle, but with Mark Ingram likely out or limited for this match-up, Dobbins is going to get a bigger role no matter what. He only managed nine carries for 28 yards against the Eagles, but Dobbins could get to 15 carries in this one with Ingram doubtful.

What’s Going To Happen

Will the rested Baltimore ground game be able to get going against the red hot Pittsburgh defense that’s stuffing everything? This should be a battle that comes down the slightest error. The Steelers just find a way to get through week after week, but the fresher legs will matter.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Line

Baltimore 24, Pittsburgh 20

Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 4.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

