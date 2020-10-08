Pitt vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt Panthers vs Boston College Eagles prediction and game preview.

Pitt vs Boston College Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ACC Network

Pitt (3-1) vs Boston College (2-1) Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Boston College defense isn’t coming up with third down stops, and the offense can’t run the ball. It’s last in the ACC in both categories.

The Eagle passing game has been good under new head coach Jeff Hafley, but the ground attack has failed to hit the 90-yard mark in any of the first three games and is averaging a painful 2.4 yards per carry.

On the other side, offenses are having too easy a time moving the sticks against the Eagles, connecting on almost 54% of their chances.

The Pitt run defense has allowed more than 62 yards once in the four games allowing fewer than two yards per carry. And third down conversions? The Panthers are clicking at a solid 45% clip.

Why Boston College Will Win

Phil Jurkovec has been terrific.

The Notre Dame transfer has been the quarterback the Eagles needed, stepping right in and clicking for two 300+ yard days and a 210-yard outing in his three appearances. He’s been a good decision-maker from the start, he’s been accurate, and he has helped the new coaching staff change around the offense.

Jurkovec has thrown two picks, but the team has yet to lose a fumble. The team is +5 in turnover margin and has to hold up and force Pitt into a few big mistakes.

Pitt’s been great in the time of possession battle, but BC is great at controlling the clock, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College can’t be one-dimensional, and it’s going to be.

Pitt leads the ACC in pass defense, the fantastic pass rush will come through when needed, and BC won’t have the running game to rely on when needed in the second half.

Pitt vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Pitt 27, Boston College 23

Pitt -6, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

