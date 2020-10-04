Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Philadelphia Will Win

San Francisco is one of the few teams as banged up as Philadelphia, if not more so.

Jeff Wilson came up with two touchdowns last week for the 49ers, but he only ran for 15 yards for an offense that’s still missing its starting backfield. TE George Kittle is playing, but he’s still hurting with his knee injury, QB Jimmy Garappolo is still out, and the defensive line is soon to be exposed after getting a week off against the New York Giants.

As long as the Eagles can stop turning the ball over, they should be able to move the ball on this D if they can keep Carson Wentz from getting popped.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why San Francisco Will Win

Philadelphia just doesn’t know how to win. It’s not opportunistic, it’s not clutch, and it’s not coming up with the key stops.

It doesn’t win the field position battle, and the defense isn’t doing enough to make up for the other issues when the offense isn’t coming through. The secondary has yet to generate an interception – the Eagles are dead-last in the NFL in turnover margin.

The 49ers turned it over once so far.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Nick Mullens, San Francisco

When he plays, he puts up numbers. He might have thrown too many interceptions in 2018, but thrown into the fire this year, he has just one pick and just one touchdown pass in his 1.5 games. However, he hit the Giants for 343 yards last week. With Kittle and Deebo Samuel back, getting to 300 yards again is possible against this Eagle secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco is starting to get its players back, but it’s still missing way too much to run away with this and hide. It looked great against the two bad New York teams, and now it gets to look great against a bad – but hurt – Philadelphia team.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Philadelphia 23

Bet on Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers with BetMGM

San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate