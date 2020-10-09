Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Eagle run defense hasn’t been bad so far. The Rams were able to crank up 191 yards, and San Francisco came up with three scores, but for the most part, it’s been tough to consistently pound away on this group. Overall, the D has been great at keeping drives short – it’s getting off the field in a hurry – and it’s going to make Ben Roethlisberger and the Steeler passing game win this.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The run defense has been fantastic. Denver ran for 104 yards, but the Giants and Texans each came up with just 29 yards and couldn’t get anything going. That’s partly because the pass defense got bombed on, but the defensive front is just that good. Expect the secondary to have a whole lot of fun against an Eagle passing game that’s given up a league-high seven picks in four games.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh

Conner is coming off a COVID bye week, and he could use the rest. The ankle that screwed him up in Week 1 was just fine against Houston, but now he should be close to 100%. The Eagles don’t have the offensive firepower to get ahead on the Steelers, so look for a relentless, patient, ground-and-pound effort that plays perfectly to a fresh-legged No. 1 back.

What’s Going To Happen

Philadelphia started the year banged up and hasn’t been able to come up with a steady effort yet through the first four games. The rested Steelers will throw at will, stuff the Eagle ground attack, and be in control throughout before coming up with two second half picks to seal it.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 27, Philadelphia 17

Bet on Philadelphia vs Pittsburgh with BetMGM

Pittsburgh -7, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”