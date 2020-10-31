Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (2-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Dallas losing Dak Prescott was more than just losing its star quarterback and leader. That seemed to take away everything for a team that – to put this nicely – doesn’t seem all that focused on playing professional football.

There’s no running game whatsoever, the passing game has gone bye-bye, and the scoring defense is still the worst in the NFL.

Get up early, take away any gameplan of pounding away with Zeke Elliott, and rely on the multiple turnovers that are almost sure to come. As long as the Eagles can limit the mistakes, they’ll be fine.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Dallas Will Win

Philadelphia is having major problems against the run.

Don’t get cute, Dallas.

Run Zeke. Then run him again. And then keep running the ball and keep on doing it against a defense that’s allowed well over 100 yards in each of the last four games.

The Cowboys have to keep things simple and easy for Ben DiNucci. Obviously the Eagles are going to load up against the run, but run it anyway.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia

With a bevy of receiving options hurt for Philly – DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders – Fulgham has averaged a hefty 11 targets over the past three games. Anything less than 75 yards and a TD will be a disappointment against the leaky secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Until Dallas shows something different, and until it can show any sign of life, keep thinking it’s a lost season that’s not about to get any better.

This is when you’d normally rely on your defense that can step it up and the running game that can take over, but neither of those things will happen. Philadelphia can’t make anything easy, but it’ll get up just enough early on to not have too much drama.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 29, Dallas 20

Bet on Philadelphia vs Dallas with BetMGM

Philadelphia -10.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule