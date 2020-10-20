Penn State vs Indiana Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Indiana prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Network: FS1

Penn State (0-0) vs Indiana (0-0) Game Preview

Why Penn State Nittany Lions Will Win

The Nittany Lions won’t have star LB Micah Parsons (opting out) or RB Journey Brown (medical concerns), but they still have a whole load of fantastic talents on a real, live Big Ten championship contender.

The offensive line should be just behind Ohio State’s and Wisconsin’s when it comes to blasting away for the running game, Pat Freiermuth is back as one of the nation’s top tight ends, and the defensive front will be a rock.

Indiana has the offensive weapons, but can the offensive line keep the Penn State defensive front out of the backfield? Can the Hoosier defensive front get into the backfield? Penn State will win on the lines.

Why Indiana Hoosiers Will Win

The passing game should be terrific.

There’s talent in the Nittany Lion secondary, but the pass defense got blasted for big yards game after game, finishing 13th in the Big Ten in pass defense. Last year, IU bombed away for 371 yards in the 34-27 Nittany Lion win, and now the offense should be even more explosive.

If Stevie Scott and the ground game can get working right away, and if Penix is able to take off and keep the chains moving, The Hoosiers should be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Penn State will get pushed.

Penix will be great, the IU offense will work, and it won’t be enough as the Nittany Lions generate enough explosive plays to overcome a surge of Hoosier points late in the first half.

Penn State will grind away as it takes over early in the fourth quarter in a sneaky-fun game.

Penn State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Penn State 27, Indiana 17

Penn State -6.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

