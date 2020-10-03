Oregon State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Oregon State Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 Washington State

Nov. 14 at Washington

Nov. 21 Cal

Nov. 27 Oregon

Dec. 5 at Utah

Dec. 12 at Stanford

Missed: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, USC

