Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Oregon football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Oregon Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 Stanford

Nov. 14 at Washington State

Nov. 20 UCLA

Nov. 27 at Oregon State

Dec. 5 at Cal

Dec. 12 Washington

Missed: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, USC, Utah

