Oregon Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 7 Game Season

Oregon football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Oregon Football Schedule 2020
Nov. 7 Stanford
Nov. 14 at Washington State
Nov. 20 UCLA
Nov. 27 at Oregon State
Dec. 5 at Cal
Dec. 12 Washington

Missed: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, USC, Utah