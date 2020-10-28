Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 4:00

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ole Miss (1-4) vs Vanderbilt (0-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Will the Rebel defense finally catch a break?

Ole Miss is a thrill ride offensively, but the defense … not so much.

Vanderbilt’s offense has yet to hit 270 yards in total offense with just 26 points in the first three games. Ole Miss scored more than 26 in four of the first five games.

The Commodore defense has been good enough to not be the problem, but the pass defense is allowing teams to hit 63% of their passes with just one pick. If Ole Miss gets up early, this is probably over – Vandy doesn’t have the downfield passing game to keep up – but …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Ole Miss doesn’t seem to be too into the defense thing. If Vanderbilt was ever going to get the offense going, this would be the week after having a few weeks to prepare.

The Rebels are last in the SEC in total defense, and it starts with a defensive front that gets hammered on in game after game. The Commodores haven’t been able to get the ground game working, but they have a decent group of running backs in a decent rotation to keep hammering away.

Start hitting the third down plays, control the clock, and go ahead and take a few shots down the field – it’s time to open it up.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss might be having its problems, but the offense will work just enough to overcome yet another rocky day from the defense. Vandy just doesn’t have the offensive parts to pull this off.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 41, Vanderbilt 17

Bet on Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt with BetMGM

Ole Miss -16.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule