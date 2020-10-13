Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN2

Ole Miss (1-2) vs Arkansas (1-2) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The offense is really, really good.

The Rebels have ramped it up right away with an attack that’s not only devastating, but air-tight – it has only given the ball away once so far.

The running game is second in the SEC, the passing attack is averaging 381 yards per game, and the team is second in the nation behind UCF in total offense. It’s all clicking, QB Matt Corral has been amazing, and Lane Kiffin and the new coaching staff have everything working.

Arkansas has played well so far – it’s been far, far better than any reasonable expectations – but the offense is struggling on third downs. Don’t hold serve against Ole Miss, and you’re screwed.

Why Arkansas Will Win

What has improved so much so quickly under new head coach Sam Pittman?

The offense is still just okay. There isn’t much of a running game, and the passing game doesn’t do a whole lot deep. However, the defense has been terrific at taking the ball away – at least it was against Mississippi State – the pass rush has been fine, and the team is finding ways to hang around games.

No, the O hasn’t been amazing, but that Ole Miss D might fix that.

The Rebels are last in the SEC in total defense, scoring defense, run defense, third down stops, and on and on. Alabama punted the ball away in the first quarter and it lost a fumble – that was it.

The Rebel defense couldn’t stop the Tide on touchdown drive after touchdown drive. Arkansas doesn’t have that type of talent, but there’s enough to keep up the pace. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas isn’t going to do anything to grind out the clock.

Neither team seems to care at all about the time of possession battle, but Arkansas needs to somehow keep its offense on the field as much as possible. Ole Miss might not be doing anything defensively, but Arkansas doesn’t have enough punch to keep up.

These two can’t play boring games this year, and nothing will change in Fayetteville.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 30

Ole Miss -3, o/u: 77

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

