Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 8:00

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: FOX

Oklahoma (3-2) vs Texas Tech (2-3) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

It seems like it’s starting to kick in for Spencer Rattler.

It’s going to take a little while for the star prospect from last year to get every aspect of the Lincoln Riley offense down, but it’s almost like finding a way to get through the finish of Texas win might have been the spark.

He misfired on a few throws against TCU, but the explosion was there in the 33-14 win, averaging over 15 yards per pass with no picks and two touchdown passes.

Texas Tech’s pass defense is the worst in Big 12 so far. It has been hit for over 300 yards in each of the last two games and three times in the five games, and Rattler is about to make it three games in a row.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Is this a new Texas Tech?

Seriously, it beat West Virginia with just 169 passing yards?

A scoop-and-score from the defense helped, but the Red Raider offense was outgained by 90 yards overall and still mangled to pull it off.

New QB Henry Colombi has been a good mid-range passer – he hit 22-of-28 passes against WVU, but there weren’t many big plays – and connecting on 76% of throws is enough to help the team be the best in the Big 12 on third downs. This might not be the typical Texas Tech team, but if this all starts to work, it’s going to do a better job of controlling games.

What’s Going To Happen

Usually, Texas Tech would bring the firepower and the passing game to keep up with an improving but shaky Sooner team. The OU passing game is still efficient, and the defense has built on what it did last year and hasn’t the upside to be a whole lot better as the season goes on.

Oklahoma has won eight in a row in the series and will keep it all rolling as Rattler is going to look terrific against a defense that won’t get to him often enough.

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 38, Texas Tech 20

Oklahoma -14.5, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

