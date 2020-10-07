Oklahoma vs Texas Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

Network: FOX

Oklahoma (1-2) vs Texas (2-1) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

There’s no problem scoring.

For all of the issues Texas might have, at least the points are coming in bunches. The Oklahoma defense doesn’t have much of an answer for decent offenses, much less once averaging 518 yards and a nation-leading 51 points per game.

There’s no Sooner pass rush, which meant Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson was able to go off in the clutch, and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy was able to come up with a decent day. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger has 14 touchdown passes in the first three games, and now this is his game to take over.

It’s his fourth shot at OU, winning the 2018 game, but not doing enough last year in the 34-27 loss. He’s the senior, and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler is the fantastically-talented redshirt freshman who’s playing like exactly that.

Rattler hasn’t used his running ability yet, and he’s throwing well enough to crank up the yards, but he’s 0-for-2 at coming through with big late drives in close games, and the four interceptions have been a killer.

However …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Oklahoma, if you were ever going to channel your inner Adrian Peterson, Billy Sims, Steve Owens, Joe Washington, Samaje Perine, Quentin Griffin, and on and on and on, this would be the game to give it a shot.

The Sooner running game wasn’t been right, with Kennedy Brooks opting out and Trey Sermon leaving for Ohio State. There’s talent in the backfield, but the line isn’t generating a push for a ground attack that’s averaging a mere 3.6 yards per carry.

OU almost had more rushing yards in the 2019 opener against Houston than it did over the first three games of 2020.

The Texas defensive front had problems when Texas Tech tried to run, and TCU managed to run it 51 times to stay alive long enough to take advantage of its late opportunities.

Rattler is doing a great job with the passing attack – at least when he doesn’t have to press. If the offensive line can take over early, the main man won’t have to do as much.

What’s Going To Happen

Really? The Red River Showdown is an elimination game? Not quite, but it would take something magical for the loser of this to get to the Big 12 Championship.

Both teams are still the most talented in the conference – really, they are – and both teams are this close to being 3-0. But they’re not playing well, and they’re not unbeaten.

Expect a whole lot of offense, and a whole lot of penalties between two teams that have each been flagged a whopping 28 times in three games.

Neither side has shown the ability to do much of anything clutch, but in a desperation game for both programs, take the one with the senior quarterback looking in a legacy moment over the superstar freshman who’s just getting started.

To go cliché, throw the records out. This is going to be a whole lot of fun.

Oklahoma vs Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 38, Oklahoma 34

Oklahoma -2, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

