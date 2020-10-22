Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs TCU prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ABC

Oklahoma (2-2) vs TCU (1-2) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Can you imagine what would’ve happened if Oklahoma had lost to Texas?

It seemed like it was ten years ago, but the win on October 10th was a game-changer for the Sooners. Had it gacked it away, this would’ve been a rough few weeks after the 1-3 start. Instead, it held on, got the win, and that might be the moment when this uber-talented team finally kicks it in.

For all of the problems the team has had, it’s still the Big 12 leader in passing, in passing efficiency, and best of all for this game, in time of possession.

TCU has done a great job of controlling the tempo and owning the clock. Neither one of those things will likely happen without the pass rush needed to get to Spencer Rattler on a consistent basis.

But …

Why TCU Will Win

TCU does control the clock.

The Oklahoma defense had problems over the first three games against anyone who can throw reasonably well, and now it has to deal with Max Duggan, who’s hitting 69% of his passes with 132 rushing yards in his three games.

TCU is just good enough on third downs to come through in big moments, and it’s decent and not giving the ball away. On the flip side, Rattler and the OU offense have had big problems in the clutch – they have a really, really hard time closing.

Oklahoma has turnover problems, and TCU doesn’t. If the Horned Frogs win the mistake battle and keep Rattler and the OU O on the sidelines, they might just have this.

What’s Going To Happen

Which teams will show up? Will the TCU that was so good late in the win against Texas run on the field, or will it be the one that could never get control of the game in the loss to Kansas State?

Will the Oklahoma that was so confident and good for around 50 minutes in each of the three Big 12 games come to Fort Worth, or will it be the one that has a terrible case of the yips late in the games?

With two weeks off, give TCU head coach Gary Patterson a bit of a nod to have time to prepare, but expect the OU offense to come out hot and hold on.

Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 38, TCU 27

Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

