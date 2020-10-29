Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Texas prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 4:00

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: FOX

Oklahoma State (4-0) vs Texas (3-2) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

So what’s the problem with Texas, besides the issue with the fight song and with Quinn Ewers decommitting?

It’s fine offensively – it leads the Big 12 in scoring – but there’s a wee bit of a turnover issue. It’s okay defensively, but there’s no pass rush and the secondary has been hit hard in various shootouts. However, there’s one big problem overall.

The run defense. When it’s good, Texas wins. When it’s not, Texas loses. It’s 0-2 when allowing over 200 yards on the ground, and 3-0 when it doesn’t.

Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in rushing, averaging 216 yards per game. The offense stalled against Tulsa to start the season – that was a weird game in a whole slew of ways – but it kicked in full force on the ground over the last three games.

The Cowboys don’t have to rip off huge runs, but as long as they’re able to averaging somewhere close to five yards per carry, they’ll control the action. But …

Why Texas Will Win

The Texas run defense problem is volume. Keep hammering on this group, and it’ll break. However, it’s only giving 3.5 yards per carry, and it’s doing a decent job of forcing fumbles and other mistakes.

Yeah, Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in total defense. But it struggled a bit last week when it finally faced a decent O in the 24-21 win over Iowa State, and no one’s confusing Tulsa, West Virginia or Kansas with Clemson offensively.

Texas is going to bring the most explosion, the best passing game, and the best all-around offense Oklahoma State has seen by far.

This is Sam Ehlinger’s day.

He was great against Oklahoma, but Texas lost. Last year, he hit 72% of his passes with four touchdowns and ran for 70 yards. He certainly knows the Cowboys, but …

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t your 2019 Oklahoma State team. This defense really is good, and the running game really is fantastic.

In so many ways, this is it.

Oklahoma State has to play four of its last five games on the road – including Oklahoma and Kansas State – so for all intents and purposes, a loss makes it very, very hard to get to the Big 12 Championship. A loss also realistically ends any possibility of the conference getting back to the College Football Playoff.

Texas already has two losses, and one of them is to Oklahoma. Lose a third game in four, and forget about shot at playing for the Big 12 title – and ramp up the Tom Herman hot seat, too.

Oklahoma State lost last year, but it has won four of the last five in the series. Ehlinger will be great, the Texas offense will be great, and the game will be great.

Chuba Hubbard will be great, too, with his fourth straight 100-yard game as the Cowboys run for 250 yards in the win.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 38, Texas 34

Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

