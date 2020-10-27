Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Penn State prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:30

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (1-0) vs Penn State (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State didn’t play all that well and still beat Nebraska 52-17.

It’s all relative, of course. By any normal standards, the Buckeyes were fantastic. Justin Fields hit 20-of-21 passes, there was a good balance to the attack, and the defense clamped down after an early drive.

Against Penn State, the defense needs to make Sean Clifford be the main rusher. The Nittany Lion quarterback had a big game against Indiana with a team-high 119 yards, but the Buckeyes will take that. It’s a depleted Penn State group of running backs that didn’t bust off a whole lot of big runs last week. Journey Brown is out – maybe for the year – and not Noah Cain is out for the season – it’s a thin group of RBs outside of Devyn Ford.

Clifford pushing the ball down the field is a problem. Clifford running is annoying, but he won’t go off against the Buckeye back seven. On the other side, Fields was under constant pressure and he was still able to fire at will.

Ohio State will keep on pressing and keep on scoring. Penn State doesn’t have the pop to keep up against this D.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Penn State Will Win

Fields, Fields, Fields.

Ohio State put up 52, and even with one of the touchdowns coming the final moments, it was still an impressive performance considering, again, the team didn’t play as well on the lines as it should. But if Penn State’s offense against IU was all about Clifford, the Ohio State attack is Fields, Fields, and more Fields.

Keeping Fields from having a big day is far easier said than done, but bottle him up, keep him from running, and take the chances with the good Nittany Lion secondary winning its share of battles.

The combination of Trey Sermon and Master Teague wasn’t bad, but Fields was the team’s leading rusher. The Buckeye receiving corps was great, but again, it was Fields who made that happen with a nearly perfect day.

Penn State’s defense was fantastic against Indiana until the end, allowing fewer than 150 yards before getting marched on late on a desperation drive. The D had a warm-up act for Fields, keeping Hoosier QB Michael Penix Jr. from doing much of anything until late.

This defense is just that good, and no, the offense isn’t all about Clifford. The other parts kicked it in, too, in what was inches away from being a Penn State win.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will still be outstanding, but it’ll hardly be a wipeout.

It’s a shame this won’t be the normal Penn State-Ohio State game with the energy and pageantry that comes with it, but don’t make too much out of the idea that either side needs that energy to feed off of.

Penn State is 0-1, and it’s Ohio State week – it’s going to be jacked for this, duh.

Ohio State has just this one test, and then it’ll be double-digit win after double-digit win right on through to the Michigan game.

Ohio State will do everything to stop Clifford, but the Penn State offense will still be explosive.

Penn Stat will do everything to stop Fields, but Ohio State’s offense will still be a steamroller.

The Nittany Lion D will be strong enough to keep this close, but Fields and the Buckeye receivers are at a whole other level.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 30, Penn State 20

Bet on Ohio State vs Penn State with BetMGM

Ohio State -12, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule