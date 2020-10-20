Ohio State vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Nebraska prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Network: FOX

Ohio State (0-0) vs Nebraska (0-0) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Is this when the offense starts to kick in? Adrian Martinez won the job back, Dedrick Mills is a good back to work around, and despite a few too many issues last year, this year’s offensive front should be a plus.

The firepower is there. The receiving corps is way young, but it has the potential to be way good as long as Martinez gets time to work. The running game that was among the best in the Big Ten with over 200 yards per game and it needs to be explosive from the start.

The Huskers ran for 184 yards in the meeting last year, and no one ran for more until Wisconsin hit the 200-yard mark in the Big Ten Championship. However …

Why Ohio State Will Win

Ohio State got run on by the Huskers last year … and won 48-7.

There’s still a huge question mark about whether or not the Nebraska offense can consistently keep things moving against a defense with Ohio State’s athleticism and speed. The power isn’t there to blast away, and the Buckeye linebackers can run and run some more to keep Martinez and Mills in check.

The bigger problem for Nebraska is on the defensive side. There’s size up front, but can anyone get into the backfield to bother Justin Fields on a consistent basis?

The OSU offensive front should be among the best in the country, and it’ll be up to the rotation of Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon and Master Teague to take over the game early on. Fields will be Fields and push the ball down the field, but the Buckeyes can be balanced against this Husker D.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State will press too much out of the gate and have a hard time getting going, and then the second quarter will happen.

Just when it seems like Nebraska is about to have a breakthrough moment, the Ohio State explosion will happen with a huge run to take over the game before halftime. The Buckeye defensive front will take over in the second half.

Ohio State vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Ohio State 41, Nebraska 17

Ohio State -26, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

