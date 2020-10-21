Notre Dame vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Pitt prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ABC

Notre Dame (4-0) vs Pitt (3-3) Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was out against Miami, and the offense had its worst output of the season with just 300 yards. The team was still feisty, but it didn’t have the offensive punch needed. Pickett is questionable at best, but even when he’s in, the offense has been miserable on third downs – 13th in the ACC in third down conversions.

Notre Dame might be having its issues, but it’s second in the nation in third down D, allowing teams to convert just 21% of their chances. Overall, there might have been a few problems against the Florida State passing game – which, as it turns out, was just getting rolling – but last week it stuffed Louisville to a dead stop.

However, more than anything else, to beat Pitt you have to somewhat slow down the devastating pass rush. Notre Dame’s offensive line is paving the way for a big year from the running game and is among the best in the nation at keeping everyone out of the backfield.

Why Pitt Will Win

Duke, USF, Florida State, Louisville. That’s Notre Dame’s schedule so far, and to quote Mark Hamill in the Uber Eats ad after being asked to call Patrick Stewart “Sir” … ooooooewwwoooooh.

The Irish haven’t exactly dealt with a killer slate, and they’ve relied on the running game to get by. Ian Book and the passing attack haven’t been totally awful, but they’ve been along for the ride.

Pitt’s run defense has been devastating, allowing over 100 yards per twice in six games with Louisville leading the way with the 116 yards against this group. Helped by the devastating pass rush, the Panthers lead the nation against the run, and that’s leading to big mistakes with 11 takeaways so far.

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame won’t do the Louisville thing again.

The offense moved the chains last week in the 12-7 win, there weren’t any turnovers, and the running game wasn’t totally awful. However, the passing attack didn’t click, and it was as if the team forgot to score.

Pitt’s defense will keep this from going off the rails, but the Irish lines will be enough to get through this and keep the No. 3 team in the country – ha! – advancing.

Notre Dame vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 31, Pitt 20

Notre Dame -10.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

