Notre Dame vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Notre Dame (3-0) vs Louisville (1-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Louisville Will Win

So what’s wrong with Louisville?

There are a few too many breakdowns on special teams and third down defense, the turnovers are flying off the shelves, and the offense hasn’t been able to dominate like it was supposed to.

However, the team does a nice job of controlling the tempo – even if the scores are coming in bunches from the other side – and for all the problems and all of the issues, the upside is there to start doing a whole lot more.

To make this easy, QB Malik Cunningham has to be a whole lot sharper, and the offense has to be explosive. This is still a team capable of putting it all together against a Notre Dame team that’s beaten a fat load of no one so far.

The Irish D is playing well, but it’s not forcing takeaways. Stop with the mistakes, Louisville – – 11 turnovers so far and three in each of the last three games – and this all flips.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Yeah, Notre Dame hasn’t beaten anyone so far – strange to say with Florida State on the schedule – but it needed the tune-ups.

The defense had to replace a whole slew of key parts, and it’s coming through great. It’s second in the nation in third down stops – teams are converting just 18% of the time – and there hasn’t been any real drama yet because no one is getting anything going on the ground.

And no, the defense isn’t taking the ball away enough, but the offense isn’t putting that D in a bad position with just two turnovers so far. This isn’t a thrill-ride of a team like Alabama or Clemson, but it’s rock-solid.

Louisville isn’t.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

The Irish lines have been great. Louisville has enough punch to come up with a few scores and keep this interesting into the fourth quarter, but the trenches are going to be an issue as Notre Dame keeps this simple and grinds out drives with a decent, relatively conservative balance in a good win.

Notre Dame vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 41, Louisville 24

Bet on Notre Dame vs Louisville with BetMGM

Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)