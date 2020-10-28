Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ABC

Notre Dame (5-0) vs Georgia Tech (2-4) Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

It might not be splashy, and it might not be all that exciting, but Notre Dame has been tough as nails, especially on third downs.

Don’t get caught up in the lack of a big passing game – that worked just fine last week against Pitt. Don’t get into a twist over the lack of takeaways. The Irish lead all ACC teams in third down defense, and the offense is hitting 52% of its chances – only Clemson is better.

Georgia Tech has the ACC’s worst third down defense, the run D is giving up close to 200 yards per game, and it’s about to get hammered on by the strong Notre Dame offensive line and a ground attack that’s averaging over five yards per carry.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Can Georgia Tech somehow start forcing takeaways from the start?

The Georgia Tech defense hasn’t exactly been a brick wall – giving up 121 points over the last two games – but it’s been able to take the ball away. It didn’t do it against Boston College in last week’s loss, but it generated two takeaways or more in four of the other five games.

Offensively, for the first time in years, the passing game is working. A lot is coming from an attempt to keep up, but at least the yards are there with 244 or more in four of the six games. Georgia Tech hit the 200-yard passing mark in three times in the previous 47 games.

What’s Going To Happen

Notre Dame doesn’t seem to be able to play the same type of game twice, but it’s been effective. On the plus side, the Irish are adaptable to the flows of games.

Georgia Tech’s defense isn’t doing enough in any way, but Notre Dame isn’t going to get crazy here. Run, control the tempo, control the clock, own third downs, and then …

It’s on to Clemson Week.

Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 44, Georgia Tech 16

Notre Dame -20, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

