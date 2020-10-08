Notre Dame vs Florida State Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Network: NBC

Notre Dame (2-0) vs Florida State (1-2) Game Preview

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Florida State isn’t right yet.

It’s making a quarterback change – more on that in a moment – and it was able to wake up in time to beat Jacksonville State with easy, but there’s absolutely no pass rush, there’s little production in the backfield, and the secondary is giving up plays in chunks.

Miami ran for 200 yards, and it could’ve been a whole lot uglier. All three teams on the slate so far – including that Jacksonville State team from the FCS, and a Georgia Tech team that’s not exactly Kansas City winging it around – he thrown for 244 yards or more.

Notre Dame has only played two bad teams before having to take a few weeks off, but the defense was dominant against both Duke and USF. Neither team was able to move the ball on third downs, and neither one was able to get the passing game going.

Don’t turn the ball over, pound away with the strong offensive front right away, and do what Miami did and run, run, and run some more.

Why Florida State Will Win

Okay, Jordan Travis. Let’s see if you can get this thing moving.

James Blackman is a good passer but he doesn’t take off and run. It’s not like head coach Mike Norvell’s offense needs a mobile quarterback, but there has to be some rushing element to the mix.

That’s Travis, who hit 13-of-20 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown with a pick, and he’s been able to step in and run a bit in the first three games.

Yeah, Notre Dame has been dominant so far, but again, Duke and USF aren’t very good at college football this year, and don’t discount what it did to the program to not be able to play over the last few weeks.

The FSU offense has actually moved a bit – and not just against Jacksonville State – but the drives aren’t going anywhere. If the defense can holdup against the Irish running game, make Ian Book throw to win, and hope Travis can be special on the other side.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State needed that second half against Jacksonville State. Don’t discount just how important it was to simply find something positive to build off of after problem after problem since Norvell took over.

This certainly isn’t going to be 1993 when it comes to the powerhouse nature of the matchup.

This is a talented Seminole squad that underachieved over the first three games. The defensive front isn’t going to be able to hold up against a Notre Dame team that will be sluggish for three quarters before finally taking over late.

Notre Dame vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 38, Florida State 16

Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

