North Texas vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas Mean Green vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs Southern Mississippi Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: Stadium

North Texas (1-1) vs Southern Miss (0-3) Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The passing game is back.

The Mean Green offense sputtered and struggled late last season, failing to hit the 270-yard mark in any of the last three games and not hitting 300 yards in seven of the last 11 games. UNT has thrown for over 300 yards in each of the first two games.

Jason Bean started out the season well, and Austin Aune bombed away when he got his time in the blowout loss to SMU. The downfield passing attack should work just find against a Southern Miss defense that’s allowed nine touchdown passes in the first three games, and that’s not all that’s coming.

North Texas has a running game, too. The offense has punched out 572 yards and six scores on the ground in the first two games.

The USM defensive front got hit by Tulane for 430 rushing yards the last time out.

Why Southern Mississippi Will Win

The Southern Miss offense is okay.

North Texas might be getting its offense working, but the defense has been a total disaster. Houston Baptist is firing away on everyone, so 480 passing yards and three touchdowns from Bailey Zappe and the attack weren’t crazy, but giving up 710 total yards to SMU hurt.

By a mile, North Texas has the worst defense in the nation so far among teams with more than one game. This is where the Southern Miss attack kicks in.

For all of the problems, the passing game has been fine. This is a better team than it’s shown so far, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss is overdue to come up with a good game.

North Texas might have he firepower, but the defense is too awful to hold on once USM QB Jack Abraham and the passing game get going. Expect a whole lot of points, a whole lot of big plays, and enough explosion to make this among the day’s wildest games.

North Texas vs Southern Mississippi Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 44, North Texas 38

North Texas -1, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

