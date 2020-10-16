North Texas vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

Network: CBS Sports Network

North Texas (1-3) vs Middle Tennessee (1-4) Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The passing game continues to be fantastic.

The offense leads Conference USA in yards per game averaging 550 yards per game with a league-high 347 passing yards per game.

The downfield attack is there with 305 yards or more through the air in all four games with Austin Aune finding his groove. He might not be all that accurate – completing 56% of his passes – but he’s averaging 8.8 yards per throw.

The Middle Tennessee run defense has been the bigger problem so far, but when teams have tried to throw, the success follows.

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders are starting to get better. It hasn’t been easy, and it’s been a brutally rough start, but the passing game is starting to kick in for an offense that’s playing up to its potential.

There are too many turnovers and too many missed opportunities, but halfway through the campaign it might be when everything turns a corner after the win over FIU.

On the other side, the defense hasn’t been totally miserable after a rough first few games. The run defense has been okay against the teams that don’t have dominant ground games – North Texas doesn’t have a dominant ground game – and it’s been okay at limiting the big plays down the field.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas couldn’t stop you and a few friends for throwing for 300 yards.

Middle Tennessee can move the ball however it wants to in what should be a wild and crazy shootout. Expect the two teams to combine for 1,000 yards and a whole lot of fun, big plays with the defenses taking the day off.

North Texas vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Middle Tennessee 40, North Texas 34

Middle Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 72

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

