North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ABC

North Carolina (2-0) vs Virginia Tech (2-0) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heel defensive front has been fantastic, allowing a nation-low 108 yards so far in the two games – Syracuse and Boston College combined to average just two yards per carry.

Granted, those two teams don’t have big-time ground games, but the pass rush has been dominant, the tackles for loss are coming in waves, and the defense as a whole has been able to come through when needed.

The offense might be a tad erratic, but it’s moving the chains well and has a decent balance. As long as the O can do a better job of putting the biscuit in the basket – there are a few too many empty drives for all the talent on this team – it’ll put the pressure on a Virginia Tech offense that’s still trying to get the passing game going, but …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Hendon Hooker is back.

The Hokie star quarterback missed the first few games after being in quarantine, but now he’s a full-go. Braxton Burmeister has been fine, but he’s only hitting 44% of his throws. Now the offense has options, but it’ll still be about handing the ball off.

UNC might have a terrific run defense, but it hasn’t faced anything like this. Burmeister has run well, but it’s been Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert who’s been the star, averaging over 12 yards per carry with 311 yards and three scores, and Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear is adding pop, too.

On the defensive side, the Hokies lead the nation in sacks. Emmanuel Belmar and company have 13 sacks so far, and now they should generate pressure on Tar Heel QB Sam Howell.

What’s Going To Happen

The winner will be the clear No. 3 team in the ACC pecking order behind Clemson and Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech hasn’t been fully healthy so far, but it’s getting there. North Carolina hasn’t been fully sharp so far, but it’s getting there. The Hokies have the firepower, the defensive pressure, and now it has its star quarterback in the mix to go along with the great running game.

It’ll be a blast of a back-and-forth firefight – the last team with the ball wins.

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 37, North Carolina 34

North Carolina -5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

