North Carolina vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Virginia prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium

Network: ACC Network

North Carolina (4-1) vs Virginia (1-4) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

Virginia just can’t move the ball.

Not having an high-octane offense hasn’t mattered too much in the Bronco Mendenhall era, but the combination of an O that can’t convert on third downs, and a D that’s the worst in the ACC against the pass is a big problem.

North Carolina has the offense humming. It was good to start the season, but now it’s kicking all in with over 550 yards in each of the last three games and over 300 rushing yards in two of the last three. The Tar Heels are bombing away deep with an ACC-leading 14.7 yards per completion, and Virginia is dead last in the league averaging 7.5 yards per hit.

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers might not be great on third downs, and they’re having problems against the big play, but they’re great at controlling the tempo. North Carolina is terrific in the time of possession battle, but Virginia has a way of grinding things down to a halt at times to keep games from getting out of hand.

The offensive line has been great in pass protection and keeping teams out of the backfield, and North Carolina doesn’t generate a whole lot of plays behind the line. There’s a Tar Heel pass rush, but there aren’t enough negative plays against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia just doesn’t have the pop.

Everyone seems to have fun against the Tar Heel defense that doesn’t take the ball away and has just enough holes to allow offenses to keep games alive. As always, Virginia will bring the effort and the old college try, but again, it simply can’t keep up offensively.

North Carolina vs Virginia Prediction, Line

North Carolina 33, Virginia 24

North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

