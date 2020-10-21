North Carolina vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs NC State prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Carolina (3-1) vs NC State (4-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why NC State Will Win

(In whisper voice) Shhhhhhhhh. We’re not supposed to say anything but warm fuzzy glowing things about North Carolina, but as the loss to Florida State showed … the team is just okay.

I know, I know, this goes completely against the fawning narrative over the Tar Heels – and Mack Brown really is doing a great job at cranking up the talent level – but they’re not forcing any takeaways, they’re not getting into the backfield enough, and for all the offensive fun, they’re not making things all that easy on themselves.

NC State’s offense has been wildly inconsistent, but the special teams are fine, the pass rush has been fantastic, and outside of the issues against a Virginia Tech team that’s ripping up everyone on the ground, the run D has been terrific.

Buuuuuuut ….

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why North Carolina Will Win

NC State starting quarterback Devin Leary is out for at least a month with a broken leg.

He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been able to move the offense and he’s 3-0 over his last three games as the caretaker of the attack.

Okay, okay, so North Carolina is really talented and really good – maybe just not top-five good – with Sam Howell and the passing game able to get hot and light up just about anyone. There might have been too many late dropped passes against FSU, but the offense roared back late and lost pulled it off.

The offense can score in bunches, the downfield attack has been dangerous, and the passing game should be able to bomb away on an NC State secondary that got hit for well over ten yards per pass in the loss to Virginia Tech and the close call win over Pitt.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

NC State won three straight in the series before getting rolled 41-10 last year. It’s not going to get destroyed without Leary at the helm, but it won’t have the offensive punch to keep up.

Howell and the North Carolina passing game will get up early, and despite a mid-game lull that allows the Wolfpack back in the battle, there won’t be a ton of drama.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

North Carolina vs NC State Prediction, Line

North Carolina 38, NC State 23

Bet on North Carolina vs NC State with BetMGM

North Carolina -16, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween