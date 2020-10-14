North Carolina vs Florida State Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Florida State prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ABC

North Carolina (3-0) vs Florida State (1-3) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels have their timing down offensively.

It took three quarters in the opener against Syracuse to get going, it sputtered against Boston College, and then it kicked it all in against Virginia Tech in a 56-45 win.

Sam Howell and the passing game are working just fine, the ground game is the second-best in the conference, and the Tar Heels lead the ACC in total offense.

And there’s Florida State.

The offense is sputtering, scoring is like pulling teeth, and worst of all in this game, there’s nothing coming from the defensive front in the backfield. Give Howell time to work, and let the big Tar Heel receivers work their way down the field, and there’s a problem.

Why Florida State Will Win

The talent is there.

The starting 22 is still good enough to be more than just competitive, but nothing is clicking. It’s been such a dismal year that it might be a case of simply needing something positive to kick it all in.

The offense hasn’t been consistent, but it’s cranking out first downs, and Jordan Travis is playing like a potential keeper after two decent games against Jacksonville State and Notre Dame – he’s fine after hurting his hand against the Irish.

North Carolina is better, but it shoots itself in the foot way too often. There are too many penalties, no takeaways – just one on the year – and there aren’t enough plays in the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Things would be far different if Sam Howell stayed with his original commitment to Florida State and wasn’t stolen away by Mack Brown and UNC.

FSU will be charged up overall. It’ll come up with a spirited effort and keep this close for a half, but just when it looks like it might pull this off, Howell and the UNC offense will come through with a few good scoring drives to take over.

North Carolina vs Florida State Prediction, Line

North Carolina 40, Florida State 24

North Carolina -13.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

