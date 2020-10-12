NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

The Week 6 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
Results So Far: SU 53-21-1, ATS 40-35, o/u: 45-30
Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
All Listed Game Times EST
Sunday, October 18
Houston at Tennessee
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: COMING
Cincinnati at Indianapolis
1:00 FOX
Line: 46.5, o/u: Indianapolis -8
Atlanta at Minnesota
1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 55.5
Denver at New England
1:00 CBS
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Washington at New York Giants
1:00 FOX
Line: NY Giants -3, o/u: 43
Baltimore at Philadelphia
1:00 CBS
Line: 7.5, o/u: 46.5
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 51
Chicago at Carolina
1:00 FOX
Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 44
Detroit at Jacksonville
1:00 FOX
Line: Detroit -3.5, o/u: 54.5
New York Jets at Miami
4:05 CBS
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Green Bay at Tampa Bay
4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -1.5, o/u: 54
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco
8:20 NBC
Line: LA Rams -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Monday, October 19
Kansas City at Buffalo
5:00 FOX or NFL Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Arizona at Dallas
8:15 ESPN
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 54.5
