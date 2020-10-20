NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

The Week 7 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 60-27-1, ATS 46-42, o/u: 53-35

Week 7 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

All listed game times EST. Click on each game for game preview & predictions when they come throughout the week.

Thursday, October 22

NY Giants at Philadelphia

– NY Giants at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview

8:20 FOX and NFL Network

Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u:

Sunday, October 25

Cleveland at Cincinnati

– Cleveland at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 51.5

Dallas at Washington

– Dallas at Washington Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 49

Detroit at Atlanta

– Detroit at Atlanta Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 56.5

Carolina at New Orleans

– Carolina at New Orleans Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 51

Buffalo at NY Jets

– Buffalo at NY Jets Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Buffalo -12.5, o/u: 48

Green Bay at Houston

– Green Bay at Houston Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 56

Seattle at Arizona

– Seattle at Arizona Prediction, Preview

4:05 FOX

Line: Seattle -3.5, o/u: 55

San Francisco at New England

– San Francisco at New England Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 45.5

Kansas City at Denver

– Kansas City at Denver Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: Kansas City -9, o/u: 48.5

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas

– Tampa Bay at Las Vegas Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 53.5

Pittsburgh at Tennessee

– Pittsburgh at Tennessee Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -1.5, o/u: 52.5

Jacksonville at LA Chargers

– Jacksonville at LA Chargers Prediction, Preview

8:20 NBC

Line: LA Chargers -8, o/u: 49

Monday, October 26

Chicago at LA Rams

– Chicago at LA Rams Prediction, Preview

8:15 ESPN

Line: LA Rams -5.5, o/u: 46

