NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

By CollegeFootballNews.com | 1 hour ago

The Week 6 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 53-21-1, ATS 40-35, o/u: 45-30

Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

All Listed Game Times EST

Sunday, October 18

Houston at Tennessee

– Houston at Tennessee Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 53.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Cincinnati at Indianapolis

– Cincinnati at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 46.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Atlanta at Minnesota

– Atlanta at Minnesota Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 54

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Denver at New England

– Denver at New England Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: New England -9, o/u: 44.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Washington at New York Giants

– Washington at New York Giants Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: NY Giants -3, o/u: 43

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Baltimore at Philadelphia

– Baltimore at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: 9.5, o/u: 46

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Cleveland at Pittsburgh

– Cleveland at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 51

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Chicago at Carolina

– Chicago at Carolina Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Detroit at Jacksonville

– Detroit at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Detroit -3, o/u: 54.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

New York Jets at Miami

– New York Jets at Miami Prediction, Preview

4:05 CBS

Line: Miami -9, o/u: 47

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Green Bay at Tampa Bay

– Green Bay at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview

4:25 FOX

Line: Green Bay -1, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

– LA Rams at San Francisco Prediction, Preview

8:20 NBC

Line: LA Rams -3, o/u: 51.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Monday, October 19

Kansas City at Buffalo

– Kansas City at Buffalo Prediction, Preview

5:00 FOX or NFL Network

Line: Kansas City -5, o/u: 57.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Arizona at Dallas

– Arizona at Dallas Prediction, Preview

8:15 ESPN

Line: Arizona -1, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM