NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

The Week 6 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

Results So Far: SU 53-21-1, ATS 40-35, o/u: 45-30

Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews 
All Listed Game Times EST

Sunday, October 18

Houston at Tennessee

Houston at Tennessee Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Cincinnati at Indianapolis

Cincinnati at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 46.5
Atlanta at Minnesota

Atlanta at Minnesota Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 54
Denver at New England

Denver at New England Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -9, o/u: 44.5
Washington at New York Giants

Washington at New York Giants Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: NY Giants -3, o/u: 43
Baltimore at Philadelphia

Baltimore at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: 9.5, o/u: 46
Cleveland at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 51
Chicago at Carolina

Chicago at Carolina Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44.5
Detroit at Jacksonville

Detroit at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Detroit -3, o/u: 54.5
New York Jets at Miami

New York Jets at Miami Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: Miami -9, o/u: 47
Green Bay at Tampa Bay

Green Bay at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Green Bay -1, o/u: 55
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

LA Rams at San Francisco Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line: LA Rams -3, o/u: 51.5
Monday, October 19

Kansas City at Buffalo

Kansas City at Buffalo Prediction, Preview
5:00 FOX or NFL Network
Line: Kansas City -5, o/u: 57.5
Arizona at Dallas

Arizona at Dallas Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: Arizona -1, o/u: 55
