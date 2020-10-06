NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

The Week 5 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 46-16-1, ATS 33-30, o/u: 40-24
Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
Thursday, October 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago
8:20 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 44.5
Sunday, October 11
Carolina at Atlanta
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Buffalo at Tennessee
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -1, o/u: 49
Las Vegas at Kansas City
1:00 CBS
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 56
Arizona at New York Jets
1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
1:00 FOX
Line: Pittsburgh -7, o/u: 45
Los Angeles Rams at Washington
1:00 FOX
Line: LA Rams -9, o/u: 45.5
Cincinnati at Baltimore
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 51
Jacksonville at Houston
1:00 CBS
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 54
Miami at San Francisco
4:05 CBS
Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 46.5
Indianapolis at Cleveland
4:25 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 47.5
New York Giants at Dallas
4:25 CBS
Line: Dallas -9, o/u: 54
Denver at New England
4:25 CBS
Line: New England -8.5, o/u: 48.5
Minnesota at Seattle
8:20 NBC
Line:Seattle -7 , o/u: 58
Monday, October 12
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans
8:15 ESPN
Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 52
