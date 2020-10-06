NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

The Week 5 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 46-16-1, ATS 33-30, o/u: 40-24

Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago

8:20 FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 44.5

Sunday, October 11

Carolina at Atlanta

1:00 FOX

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Buffalo at Tennessee

1:00 CBS

Line: Buffalo -1, o/u: 49

Las Vegas at Kansas City

1:00 CBS

Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 56

Arizona at New York Jets

1:00 FOX

Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 47.5

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

1:00 FOX

Line: Pittsburgh -7, o/u: 45

Los Angeles Rams at Washington

1:00 FOX

Line: LA Rams -9, o/u: 45.5

Cincinnati at Baltimore

1:00 CBS

Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 51

Jacksonville at Houston

1:00 CBS

Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 54

Miami at San Francisco

4:05 CBS

Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 46.5

Indianapolis at Cleveland

4:25 CBS

Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 47.5

New York Giants at Dallas

4:25 CBS

Line: Dallas -9, o/u: 54

Denver at New England

4:25 CBS

Line: New England -8.5, o/u: 48.5

Minnesota at Seattle

8:20 NBC

Line:Seattle -7 , o/u: 58

Monday, October 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans

8:15 ESPN

Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 52

