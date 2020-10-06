NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Fearless Predictions

By 3 hours ago

The Week 5 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 46-16-1, ATS 33-30, o/u: 40-24

Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews 
Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago

– Tampa Bay at Chicago Prediction, Preview
8:20 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 44.5
Sunday, October 11

Carolina at Atlanta

– Carolina at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 54.5
Buffalo at Tennessee

– Buffalo at Tennessee Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -1, o/u: 49
Las Vegas at Kansas City

– Las Vegas at Kansas City Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 56
Arizona at New York Jets

– Arizona at NY Jets Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

– Philadelphia at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Pittsburgh -7, o/u: 45
Los Angeles Rams at Washington

– LA Rams at Washington Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: LA Rams -9, o/u: 45.5
Cincinnati at Baltimore

– Cincinnati at Baltimore Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 51
Jacksonville at Houston

– Jacksonville at Houston Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Houston -6.5, o/u: 54
Miami at San Francisco

– Miami at San Francisco Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 46.5
Indianapolis at Cleveland

– Indianapolis at Cleveland Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 47.5
New York Giants at Dallas

– NY Giants at Dallas Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Dallas -9, o/u: 54
Denver at New England

– Denver at New England Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: New England -8.5, o/u: 48.5
Minnesota at Seattle

– Minnesota at Seattle Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line:Seattle -7 , o/u: 58
Monday, October 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans

– LA Chargers at New Orleans Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: New Orleans -7.5, o/u: 52
