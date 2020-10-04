NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NFL

The Week 4 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 38-9-1, ATS 24-24, o/u: 29-19

Thursday, October 1

Denver at NY Jets

Denver at NY Jets Prediction, Preview
Line: Denver -3, o/u: 40
Prediction: Denver 23, NY Jets 17
Final Score: Denver 37, NY Jets 28

Sunday, October 4

Jacksonville at Cincinnati

Jacksonville at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 49
Cleveland at Dallas

Cleveland at Dallas Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -3.5, o/u: 56
New Orleans at Detroit

New Orleans at Detroit Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 54.5
Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Postponed

Seattle at Miami

Seattle at Miami Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 54.5
LA Chargers at Tampa Bay

LA Chargers at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 42.5
Baltimore at Washington

Baltimore at Washington Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -14, o/u: 45.5
Arizona at Carolina

Arizona at Carolina Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -3, o/u: 51
Minnesota at Houston

Minnesota at Houston Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Houston -3.5, o/u: 53.5
NY Giants at LA Rams

– NY Giants at LA Rams Prediction, Preview
4:05 FOX
Line: LA Rams -13, o/u: 48.5
Buffalo at Las Vegas

Buffalo at Las Vegas Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 52.5
Indianapolis at Chicago

Indianapolis at Chicago Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 43
New England at Kansas City

– New England at Kansas City Prediction, Preview
Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 53.5
Philadelphia at San Francisco

Philadelphia at San Francisco Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line: San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45
Monday, October 5

Atlanta at Green Bay

Atlanta at Green Bay Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 56.5
