NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

By October 27, 2020 2:19 pm

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by Pittsburgh at Baltimore and San Francisco at Seattle

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

All the game previews and predictions to come later this week

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta at Carolina

8:20 FOX or NFL Network
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Atlanta
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Carolina
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Carolina
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

Sunday, November 1

Indianapolis at Detroit

1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indy
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Indy
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indy
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indy
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indy
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Detroit
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indy
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indy
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Indy
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Indy
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Indy
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Indy

Minn at GB | Pitt at Baltimore
Tenn at Cincinnati | NE at Buffalo
NY Jets at KC | Las Vegas at Cleveland
LA Rams at Miami | Chargers at Miami
New Orleans at Chicago | SF at Seattle
Dallas at Philly | TB at NY Giants
Results So Far

NEXT: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Fearless Predictions, Features, NFL, Week 8

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home