NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by Pittsburgh at Baltimore and San Francisco at Seattle

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta at Carolina

8:20 FOX or NFL Network

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 49

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Atlanta

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Carolina

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Carolina

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

Sunday, November 1

Indianapolis at Detroit

1:00 CBS

Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indy

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Indy

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indy

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indy

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indy

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Detroit

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indy

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indy

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Indy

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Indy

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Indy

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Indy

