NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by Pittsburgh at Baltimore and San Francisco at Seattle
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
All the game previews and predictions to come later this week
Thursday, October 29
Atlanta at Carolina
8:20 FOX or NFL Network
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 49
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Atlanta
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Carolina
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Carolina
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
Sunday, November 1
Indianapolis at Detroit
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indy
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Indy
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indy
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indy
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indy
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Detroit
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indy
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indy
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Indy
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Indy
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Indy
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Indy
