NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 7, highlighted by Pittsburgh vs Tennessee, Chicago vs Los Angeles Rams, Seattle vs Arizona, San Francisco vs New England

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.



Thursday, October 22

NY Giants at Philadelphia

– NY Giants at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview

8:20 FOX and NFL Network

Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u:

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Philadelphia

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Philadelphia*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Sunday, October 25

Cleveland at Cincinnati

– Cleveland at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 51.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Cincinnati

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

