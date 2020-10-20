NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 7, highlighted by Pittsburgh vs Tennessee, Chicago vs Los Angeles Rams, Seattle vs Arizona, San Francisco vs New England
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Thursday, October 22
NY Giants at Philadelphia
– NY Giants at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview
8:20 FOX and NFL Network
Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u:
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Philadelphia
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Philadelphia*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Sunday, October 25
Cleveland at Cincinnati
– Cleveland at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Cincinnati
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Dallas at Washington | Detroit at Atlanta
Carolina at New Orleans | Buffalo at NY Jets
Green Bay at Houston | Seattle at Arizona
San Fran at New England | KC at Denver
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas | Pittsburgh at Tenn
Jacksonville at Chargers | Chicago at LA Rams
Results So Far