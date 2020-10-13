NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 6, highlighted by Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, and Kansas City at Buffalo.

Houston at Tenn | Cincinnati at Indy

Atlanta at Minn | Denver at New England

Washington at NY Giants | Balt at Phil

Cleveland at Pitt | Chicago at Carolina

Detroit at Jax | NY Jets at Miami

Green Bay at Tampa Bay | Chargers at SF

Kansas City at Buffalo | Arizona at Dallas

Results So Far

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.



Sunday, October 18

Houston at Tennessee

– Houston at Tennessee Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: COMING

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tennessee*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tennessee*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tennessee*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*

Cincinnati at Indianapolis

– Cincinnati at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Indianapolis -8, o/u: 46.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indianapolis*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indianapolis*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Indianapolis*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indianapolis*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Indianapolis*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Indianapolis

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*

NEXT: Atlanta at Minnesota, Denver at New England