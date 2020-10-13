NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 6, highlighted by Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, and Kansas City at Buffalo.
Houston at Tenn | Cincinnati at Indy
Atlanta at Minn | Denver at New England
Washington at NY Giants | Balt at Phil
Cleveland at Pitt | Chicago at Carolina
Detroit at Jax | NY Jets at Miami
Green Bay at Tampa Bay | Chargers at SF
Kansas City at Buffalo | Arizona at Dallas
Results So Far
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
All coming throughout the week
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Sunday, October 18
Houston at Tennessee
– Houston at Tennessee Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: COMING
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire:
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tennessee*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tennessee*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Houston
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tennessee*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*
Cincinnati at Indianapolis
– Cincinnati at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -8, o/u: 46.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indianapolis*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire:
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Indianapolis*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Indianapolis*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Indianapolis*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Indianapolis*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Indianapolis
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*