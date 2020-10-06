NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Tampa Bay at Chicago, Las Vegas at Kansas City, and Cincinnati at Baltimore

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 41-21-1 ATS: 27-35-1

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 31-14-1 ATS: 25-23

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: SU: 41-21-1 ATS: 31-31-1

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 45-17-1 ATS: 33-29-1

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 40-22-1 ATS: 25-37-1

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 46-17-1 ATS: 40-22-1

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 29-17-1, ATS: 28-18

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 44-19-1 ATS: 31-31-1

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 46-17-1 ATS: 31-31-1

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 42-21-1 ATS: 36-26-1

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 24-39-1 ATS: 36-26-1

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 46-17-1 ATS: 34-28-1

Week 5 Expert Picks

Carolina at Atlanta

Buffalo at Tenn | Las Vegas at Kansas City

Arizona at NY Jets | Philadelphia at Pitt

LA Rams at Washington | Cincinnati at Balt

Jacksonville at Houston | Miami at San Fran

Indy at Cleveland | NY Giants at Dallas

Denver at New England | Minnesota at Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago

– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit

– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*

Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days

Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago

– Tampa Bay at Chicago Prediction, Preview

8:20 FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 44.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

