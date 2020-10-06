NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Tampa Bay at Chicago, Las Vegas at Kansas City, and Cincinnati at Baltimore
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 41-21-1 ATS: 27-35-1
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 31-14-1 ATS: 25-23
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: SU: 41-21-1 ATS: 31-31-1
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 45-17-1 ATS: 33-29-1
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 40-22-1 ATS: 25-37-1
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 46-17-1 ATS: 40-22-1
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 29-17-1, ATS: 28-18
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 44-19-1 ATS: 31-31-1
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 46-17-1 ATS: 31-31-1
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 42-21-1 ATS: 36-26-1
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 24-39-1 ATS: 36-26-1
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 46-17-1 ATS: 34-28-1
Week 5 Expert Picks
Carolina at Atlanta
Buffalo at Tenn | Las Vegas at Kansas City
Arizona at NY Jets | Philadelphia at Pitt
LA Rams at Washington | Cincinnati at Balt
Jacksonville at Houston | Miami at San Fran
Indy at Cleveland | NY Giants at Dallas
Denver at New England | Minnesota at Seattle
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago
– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit
– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*
Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days
Thursday, October 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago
– Tampa Bay at Chicago Prediction, Preview
8:20 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tampa Bay*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Week 5 Expert Picks
