NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 4, highlighted by Buffalo at Las Vegas, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, and Atlanta at Green Bay
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 31-16-1 ATS: 21-26-1
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 21-9-1 ATS: 17-16
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 30-17-1 ATS: 24-23-1
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 35-12-1 ATS: 24-23-1
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 30-17-1 ATS: 18-29-1
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 33-15-1 ATS: 27-20-1
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 19-12-1, ATS: 20-12
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 33-15-1 ATS: 26-21-1
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 33-15-1 ATS: 22-25-1
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 32-16-1 ATS: 28-19-1
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 19-29 ATS: 23-24-1
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 35-13-1 ATS: 24-23-1
Week 4 Expert Picks
Denver at NY Jets | Indianapolis at Chicago
Jacksonville at Cincinnati | Cleveland at Dallas
New Orleans at Detroit | Seattle at Miami
LA Chargers at Tampa Bay | Baltimore at Wash
Arizona at Carolina | Minnesota at Houston
NY Giants at LA Rams | New England at Kansas City
Buffalo at Las Vegas | Philadelphia at San Francisco
Atlanta at Green Bay
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago
– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit
– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*
Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days
Thursday, October 1
Denver at NY Jets
– Denver at NY Jets Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL
Line: New York Jets -1.5, o/u: 41
Gill Alexander, VSIN: NY Jets
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: NY Jets
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Denver
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Denver
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Denver
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver
