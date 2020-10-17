New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: CBS

New York Jets (0-5) vs Miami Dolphins (2-3) Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

The running game hasn’t been all that bad. Le’Veon Bell might be a Kansas City Chief, and there’s little to no help from the passing attack, but at least the Jets have been able to push past 120 yards in each of the last two weeks. The defense has been able to force takeaways, and Miami’s offense is hardly consistent, but …

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Jet offense just isn’t moving – Joe Flacco didn’t exactly provide a boost. New York is dead last in the NFL in passing, second-to-last in rushing, and it’s not getting any help from the defensive side that allowed a season-high 496 yards in the 30-10 loss to Arizona last week. Meanwhile, Miami has managed to win two out of its last three games, Ryan Fitzpatrick is playing well, and the offense has pushed past 400 yards in three of its last four games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Preston Williams, Miami

Last week, the Jets pass defense allowed six catches for 133 yards and a TD to the fantastic DeAndre Hopkins. The week before that, the Jets allowed the not-so-fantastic Tim Patrick of the Broncos to make six catches for 113 yards and a TD. DeVante Parker may Miami’s number one, but Williams broke out for four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami is … good? Maybe that’s a wee bit of a stretch, but it’s coming off a fantastic performance against San Francisco, the O should be able to get up fast, and the Jets just won’t have any sort of an answer for a full 60 minutes.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

Miami 34, New York Jets 17

Miami -9, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

