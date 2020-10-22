New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 22

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: FOX/NFL Network

New York Giants (1-5) vs Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) Game Preview

Why New York Will Win

It’s not like the Eagles are going to get out to a big lead and then run away and hide.

Philadelphia can’t come up with a consistent running attack – even though it came up with a few big things in last week’s loss to Baltimore – and the turnovers keep on coming.

They’ve slowed down a bit, but the Eagles have given it up 12 times so far and are getting killed in the turnover margin. They’ve only one the stat once so far this year, and that’s when they were a +2 in the lone win over San Francisco.

The Giants need all the breaks they can get. They have to force mistakes – coming up with two takeaways in each of the last two weeks – and capitalize on everything because …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

This dog of a Giant offense just won’t hunt.

It’s actually moving the ball well on key third down plays, but it’s simply not going anywhere. Daniel Jones will connect on just enough downfield plays to make defenses worry a wee bit about the deep ball, but he has only thrown three touchdown passes on the year for the league’s worst passing game.

Forget about the Giant running game – there isn’t enough of one to worry about against this Philly defensive front – and watch out for the big, gashing runs from the Eagles, even with Miles Sanders hurt. That means it’s up to …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia

Forever known as a fantasy Championship Week free agent legend by those who go through Week 17, he ran for 54 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season finale against the Giants last season. This year he only has 21 carries for 67 yards, but with Sanders banged up, it’s his ground game to take over.

What’s Going To Happen

The Eagles have a serviceable enough offense to control the game on the ground. The Giants don’t have anything offensively to rely on. As long as Philadelphia isn’t royally screwing up with a slew of turnovers, it’ll grind its way to a win.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 26, New York Giants 20

Philadelphia -4.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

