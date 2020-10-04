New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

New York Giants (0-3) vs Los Angeles Rams (2-1) Game Preview

Why New York Will Win

The secondary has been decent enough at limiting the big downfield plays – LA is living off of Jared Goff opening things up – and the run defense has helped up well after getting gouged by Benny Snell and Pittsburgh in the opener.

It’s possible to pound on the Giant defensive front, but the run D has improved in each of the last three games. The defense has to pitch a gem to keep this relatively close.

Why Los Angeles Will Win

The Rams appear to be back, and it starts with their offensive consistency.

In shootouts, in close battles, in comebacks, the Rams are producing with a decent balance to the attack no matter what. The O is second in the NFL at third down conversions, the passing game leads the league in yards per attempt, and as long as there aren’t a slew of mistakes and turnovers, it’s all working just fine.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles

Is this finally when Henderson becomes the star of the LA running game? The former Memphis star couldn’t get going last year and didn’t do anything in the opener of this season, but he ran for 81 yards with a score against Philadelphia, and he had his breakout performance last week with 114 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo. He’s got the speed, he’s got the talent, and now he’s getting the opportunities.

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants are a hot mess. The offensive line isn’t getting the job done, the running game is the worst in the NFL, and the team just doesn’t score. The Rams will start cold, but will pick it up and put this away in the second half.

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 34, New York 16

Los Angeles -13, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

